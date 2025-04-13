Why has Pintard silenced his Finance Shadow Minister on Moody’s Report? Is Kwasi Thompson next on the Pintard candidate ax list?

FNM Finance Spokesman set to be shutdown in East Grand Bahama!

Kwasi Thompson MP for East Grand Bahama

NASSAU| All hell is set to break loose deep inside the FNM as news swirls that Leader Michael Pintard could be ready to drop East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson.

Pintard now under the advice of former Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest who wants Thompson GONE from his former seat. Turnquest could be behind some decisions in Grand Bahama.

Thompson was the former Minister of State for Finance in Minnis Government and was named Shadow Finance Spokesman for the opposition.

But as the excellent report from Moody’s on the Bahamas was released last week ; with the stellar performance of the Davis Government, Thompson was not allowed to release a statement on the news.

Pintard, rather, issued his own Party statement preaching his usual message of doom and gloom.

The important question today though is this: Why did Pintard block Thompson from speaking to Moody’s positive report on the Bahamas?

Did Peter Turnquest coached Pintard to not allow Thomspon to speak on behalf of the Party? Or could Thompson be no longer the Shadow Spokesman on Finance matters for the Opposition?

Only time can tell but we at BP say this: Why would Pintard be silencing all his MPs when he knows his opposition leader post is hanging on a thread by one MP?

