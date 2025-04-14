NIB and Union of Public Officers sign five-year industrial agreement

NIB and Union of Public Officers sign 5-year industrial agreement – April 14, 2025 at NIB Boardroom

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The official signing of a five-year Industrial Agreement (2024 – 2028) by the National Insurance Board (NIB) and the Union of Public Officers (UPO) took place Monday, April 14, 2025 in the Boardroom of the NIB. In the group photo, pictured seated from left: Calvonia Brown, UPO Trustee; Sandee Ferguson, UPO Assistant Secretary General; Nadia Vanderpool, UPO President; Philip McKenzie, KC, NIB Chairman; Dr. Tami Francis, NIB Director; and Daniel Thompson, NIB Board Member; along with other NIB Board members, NIB executives and negotiating staff, and additional UPO executives. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)