Drug addict, petty thief and sexual assault suspect beaten to death on East Bay Street following a life of crime and problems!

NASSAU| Felix Morley is the homicide victim beaten to death on East Bay Street near Colebrook Lane Saturday evening. POLICE say they have a person of interest in custody. Bahamas Press is not sure who that person is just yet or if charges will come.

Morley was from Inagua and was known to be a petty thief who was on drugs on the island. He was headed to return back to the Family Island this week.

Why Morley was on New Providence is still unclear, but we believe he had slipped back into his old habits.

It was back in 2006 Morley (the deceased victim in this recent homicide ) then 48, of Dowdeswell Street (nearby where he was killed), was charged with assault and intent to rape. It is alleged that Morley, on Tuesday, June 20, 2006 assaulted a woman and intended to have sexual intercourse with her against her will.

