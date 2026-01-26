Retiree drowns while in waters off Athol Island…

file photo

NASSAU| Police are investigating the alleged drowning of a sixty-five-year-old American male that occurred on 25th January 2026 in waters off Athol Island.

Preliminary information indicates that sometime around 2:00 p.m., the victim was snorkelling when he became unresponsive.

He was assisted from the water by an employee of the tour boat company, who administered CPR while he was being transported to a dock on Paradise Island.

Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services continued life-saving efforts and transported the victim to the hospital.

Despite medical intervention, the victim was pronounced deceased by a physician shortly after 3:00p.m. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.