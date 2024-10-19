Female dies in traffic fatality along West Bay Street Saturday morning…

Victim is a young mother of two

Live scenes from that traffic fatality.

NASSAU| Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024, claiming the life of a female motorist.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver and a female passenger were traveling east along West Bay Street in a white Nissan Bluebird when the driver lost control and collided with a northern boundary wall bordering the Western Esplanade. Both occupants sustained serious injuries, and the driver died at the scene. BP is learning the victim is a young mother of two.

Emergency medical services transported the passenger to the hospital in serious condition. The Traffic Division is continuing its investigation.