Man electronically monitored on bail for murder and armed robbery shot dead in Yellow Elder

Male victim following the 97th homicide on Martin Close off Cowpen Road.

NASSAU} Police are actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday 19th October, 2024, on Graham Drive claiming the life of a 26-year-old male.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 10:00 a.m., the victim was walking west along Graham Drive in the Yellow Elder community, when he was approached by three male occupants in a gray colored SUV. It is reported that the individuals, who were armed with firearms, discharged their weapons in his direction, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the scene. The victim attempted to flee in a westerly direction but collapsed at the junction of Derby Road.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene, examined the victim but they did

not detect any vital life signs.

The deceased was equipped with an electronic monitoring device and was on bail for charges of murder and armed robbery.

Meanwhile police are following a second fatal shooting on Saturday evening unfolding in the Martin Close off Cowpen Road just after 6pm. There police report two men was shot up outside a home in the area. One of the men died on the scene, while the other taken to hospital. This latest incident recorded the 97th homicide for the year and the second in just under 12 hours.

