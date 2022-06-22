First Lady Ann Marie Davis joined First Ladies at Commonwealth Women’s Forum…

First Lady of Rwanda, H. E. Jeanette Kagame, and First Lady of Bahamas Mrs Ann Marie Davis Commonwealth Women’s Forum.

On Monday, June 20th, 2022, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister Davis, participated in the first day of the Commonwealth Women’s Forum hosted by First Lady of Rwanda, H. E. Jeanette Kagame. Also present at the first-day celebration were: Rt. Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Commonwealth Secretary-General, First Lady of Mauritius, First Lady Cherie Blair, wife of Prime Minister of the UK, Tony Blair, and Several Ministers of the government of Rwanda.

Several discussions were held on Women’s Economic Empowerment: Breaking Barriers, Engaging Men and Boys in ending Violence Against Women and Networking.

High Spirits were shared and great speeches were delivered under the theme “Delivering a Common Future: Transforming for Gender Equality”.