Five to be axed in the FNM and guess what? Peter Turnquest is making his way back into Frontline Politics! BP EXCLUSIVE FROM WEEKEND MEETING!!!

The former Finance men in the FNM Peter Turnquest and Kwasi Thompson.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting – following that big FNM meeting on Grand Bahama Island – not only will two of its senior MPs be axed from the candidate’s list for the upcoming General Elections, but wait for who BP has identified as the comeback kid for the constituency of East Grand Bahama.

In a heated meeting over the weekend, Leader Michael Pintard warned that whoever votes against him in the upcoming national convention will be dealt with at another level. The tone left generals in the party shocked with some – we believe – pissing in their pants!

Pintard, who has branded Prime Minister Philip Davis a “dictator” (his words), is quickly shaping up to be a political tyrant in the FNM party, laying an ax at the foot of FNM politicians while reading them the riot act! This will not end well.

Pintard has called for meetings with the gang leaders, called the Commissioner of Police a “LIAR” (his words again), refusing to apologize and is now threatening key MPs and generals of the FNM Party to fall in line or else!

PM Davis is not a dictator as Pintard has described. Davis is a saint, if you ask us, and Pintard is quickly descending to the belly of political nastiness; while Duane Sands, his chairman, is playing deep into the plot of REAL Political nastiness and gutter politics. And here is what we know!

Michael Pintard is being advised to return to frontline politics “Mr 12% VAT” K. Peter Turnquest, who was named in a US Grand Jury investigation involving one of his former business partners. WE SAW THE DOCUMENTS!

Turnquest wants his seat back {East Grand Bahama} , a seat held by Kwasi Thompson, a known supporter and relative of former PM Hubert Minnis.

Pintard also wants to replace Minnis with the defeated DNA Leader Arinthia Santina Komolafe (who ran against Desmond Bannister) in Carmichael.

Bahamas Press warns operatives of the FNM to not challenge or test our information. We are solid on this topic and actually know more than what we are reporting in these wiki-files.

Five members of the sitting FNM Parliamentary team – Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, Killarney MP Hubert Minnis, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, East End MP Kwasi Thompson and St. Barnabas MP and Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright – will not be nominated for the upcoming General Elections.

And, if yinner don’t believe what we said about Peter Turnquest’s attempt to return to frontline politics, ask him if he has retired from frontline politics for good!

We ga report and let yinner decide!