Woman and child dies in Traffic Fatality in Abaco…

Live scenes at that morning fatality on Abaco.

NASSAU| Two die on a Abaco Highway this morning following an early morning traffic fatality.

Bahamas Press is learning a woman and a female child lost their lives in an early Tuesday morning car crash with another vehicle in a head-on collision. A woman in another vehicle was also trapped in her vehicle.

This is the second fatality death in just days in the country. BP has warned motorist to reduce speeds on these busy streets. PUT DOWN THESE PHONES! Drive to arrive alive.

May their souls rest in peace.