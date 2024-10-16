Former FNM Eleuthera MP niece charged with allege $87,000 theft out of Road Traffic…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that a former MP niece has fallen on the wrong side of the law.

Former FNM MP niece was formally charged with allegedly stealing some $87,000 from the Road Traffic Department in Eleuthera.

Court documents allege that Rickell Johnson stole the money between June 3, 2024, and August 22, 2024.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to 19 counts of stealing by reason of employment when she stood before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly.

Her bail was set at $20,000, and Johnson is required to check in at the Harbour Island Police Station on Wednesdays until the trial is completed.

Johnson’s trial is scheduled to begin on January 21, 2025.

