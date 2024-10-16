St Francis Xavier Cathedral Fair November 9th…

NASSAU| Breaking News, the results are in and it is official. The St Francis Xavier Cathedral have the best BINGO PRIZES in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Who you know does have Washer and Dryer for Prize at BINGO? Man look here these people serious people eh?

Listen don’t be shy, you know some you’ll need that Washer and Dryer before Christmas, so you better head down to the BINGO stand on November 9th at St Francis Cathedral grounds.

The games starting at 5pm so get there early to get a good seat and beat the crowd.

We report yinner decide!