FNM MP accused of sexual assault tells police the sex was “consensual” 

Sexual Assault Allegations if not investigated and brought by police will still end up in court naming the FNM MP!

NASSAU| Despite a woman and former politician having reported to police more than a week ago that she was sexually assaulted by a sitting FNM politician, Bahamas Press is learning tonight police have opened an investigation and have a response from the accused.

Sources deep inside the RBPF now confirm to BP that a report was filed by a former married politician who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by a sitting MP.

Sources tell us the former MP assured police that live CCTV footage of the incident could also be provided to show proof of the claims.

Police have questioned the MP on the incident and he told investigators that the sex between the two was consensual.

But the politician and sitting FNM MP has close friends deep in the belly of the PLP. The source on the RBPF told BP, “…some compromised people in the Government do not want any criminal proceedings to take place against the sitting MP.”

Well, this is not good as Bahamas Press is learning from legal minds close to the victim that there is still a path to present the matter before the courts with or without the help of the police who are charged to investigate sexual assaults of all citizens.

By way of information, the accuser is also a Member of the Bahamas Bar.

