Jeremy dies on the job on Grand Bahama.

FREEPORT| A young man in his 20s was electrocuted and died working at Executive Marine Management Harbour on Grand Bahama Island.

We are learning Jeremy (his first name we know) was the forklift operator on the jobsite, who while operating his machine accidentally touched a high-powered wire and was killed on the scene.

EMS arrived on the scene a short while later and pronounced him dead.

Pray for his family in this most difficult time of loss.

