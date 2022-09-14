FNM MP shakes his head as corruption charges read in court

FORMER PM Most Honourable Ever Hubert Minnis and Adrian “Juvenile” Gibson.

Embattled Long Island MP Adrian Gibson shook his legs nervously and closed his eyes as he appeared in the Magistrates Court today along with his co-defendants Jerome Missick, Joan Knowles and Rashae Gibson on bribery and money laundering charges.

They were read 97 charges by Magistrate Carolyn Vogt- Evans.

Gibson, Knowles and Missick were represented by former FNM Cabinet Minister Elsworth Johnson and Courtney Percentie.

Rashae Gibson, who was represented by another attorney, appears to have distanced herself from her co-defendants.

They were presented with statements of alibi and will have 21 days to present statements and witnesses.

Gibson, who is accused of enriching himself with the proceeds of Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) contracts while he served as executive chairman, shook his head and closed his eyes as certain charges were read in court.

He and his co-defendants will appear before Justice Bernard Turner in the Supreme Court on September 23.

Following months of speculation, Gibson and six others were charged in June.

Prosecutors allege the FNM MP pocketed more than $1.2 million in illegal payments and laundered the proceeds with others.

Former WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson Jr., Gibson’s first cousin Rashae Gibson; his campaign general Joan Knowles; Jerome Missick, Tanya Demeritte and Peaches Farquharson were also charged.

Demeritte, a parking attendant, has since changed her not guilty plea to guilty. She received a light fine and is on probation.