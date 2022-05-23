Former Acting Chief Justice and politician Jethro Miller found unresponsive in pool at Freeport home…

Attorney Jethro Miller Q.C.

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting former Acting Chief Justice, and former PLP candidate Jethro Miller Q.C. was found unresponsive this evening.

Police confirmed the drowning death of an adult male (Miller) on Grand Bahama Island. Police reported to the scene of a drowning of a male in the area of Sgt. Major Road Sunday evening. The body of the lawyer was pulled from a pool in that area.

Miller was an attorney who hailed from the beautiful community of Millers Long Island, and settled in a successful career on Grand Bahama. Miller was sworn-in as an Acting Chief Justice back in 2010. He was also a stalwart in the Progressive Liberal Party.

We pray for his family in their loss, and pray, that our GOOD AND GRACIOUS GOD GRANTS HIM REST ETERNAL!

