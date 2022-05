Live scenes from that Abaco rollover.

Abaco | BP is reporting a traffic rollover near the Neem Farm on Abaco Island.

The driver was assisted by patrolling police and defence force officers and taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, sources tell us some $55,000 and not $52,000 was stolen out of the Nassau Street Bamboo Chicken Shack restaurant this morning. The alarm never went off and the bandit(s) had the codes and undetected access to the safe. This crime should be easily solved!

We report yinner decide!