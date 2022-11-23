Former FNM Cabinet Minister vows to tell all if she is charged!

Lanish Rolle and husband.

NASSAU| Lanisha Rolle promises to tell all if Charged in corruption investigation. This is about to get interesting. POLICE confirmed last evening that she is at the center of a probe.

This comes after a 70-year-old prophetess was being questioned by police on Youth Sports and Culture matters. You would recall back in early 2021 Minister Rolle tendered her resignation to Governor General C.A.Smith after failing to attend a meeting with Desmond Bannister and Carl Bethel at the instructions of then PM Hubert Minnis. This fallout came following after an audit into the Ministry was submitted to the Minnis Cabinet. What was found?!

Rolle was the only female Cabinet Member in the Minnis Government and was sacked from Urban Renewal and moved to Youth Sports and Culture during the short term in office.

Rolle told close relatives as news broked that she will have little to no choice but tell all to the Bahamian people if she is brought before the courts in this matter.

With little explanation to the public the Minnis Government dropped Rolle as a candidate in the Seabreeze constituency in the runup to the 2021 General Elections.

All I ga say is this…He’ll has no fury like a woman scorn. This ga get hot.

