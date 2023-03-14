Former High Commissioner to London and Broadcaster Ed Bethel passes at 82

Eldred “Ed” Bethel

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of the former High Commissioner to London and veteran journalist and broadcaster Eldred “Ed” Bethel. He was 82-years-old.

Bethel passed away on Monday following a long battle with lung cancer which he shared with the public back in 2021 just after celebrating his 80th birthday.

He told stories. He was a storyteller. And his lifespan gave him a front-row seat to many, many stories. He began in journalism at the Nassau Tribune in 1959. He subsequently crossed over into broadcast journalism at ZNS in 1963 and covered many major events including the 1962 Nassau Conference held by United States President John F. Kennedy, British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan and Canadian Prime Minister John Diefenbaker; the 1962 General Election in which women voted for the first time; the 1965 fire and sinking of the SS Yarmouth Castle; the 1965 “Black Tuesday” demonstration by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), when then-Opposition leader Lynden Pindling threw the mace out of the window of the Huse of Assembly; and the historic 1967 General Election, which was won by the PLP, ushering in the first majority rule government.

Bethel coordinated ZNS coverage of the 1973 Independence, and, along with fellow broadcaster, the late Charles Carter, he anchored the broadcast at Clifford Park on the historic night of July 9, 1973, when The Bahamas became an independent country.

Bethel also coordinated ZNS coverage of the 1985 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in New Providence.

He served as manager of ZNS Northern Service and Deputy General Manager of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas. His résumé includes executive director of Bahamas Information Services (BIS), news editor at Love 97 FM and The Bahama Journal, and evening news anchor at The Nassau Guardian Group of Companies’ Star 106.5 Hits.

As a diplomat, appointed by the Christie Government, Bethel served as Consul General to New York (2002-2007) and the 8th High Commissioner representing The Bahamas in London (2013-2017).

To his wife Dawne and children Lisa, Wayne, John and Bianca we at BP extend our heartfelt condolences. And we pray that the God of All Mercies grants Ed Bethel life everlasting in peace.

AMEN!