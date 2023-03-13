Statement from Prime Minister Philip Davis on the Passing of Eldred “Ed” Bethel

STATEMENT| It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Eldred “Ed” Bethel, a giant in the field of journalism and a distinguished diplomat who served The Bahamas with distinction. Mr. Bethel was an exceptional journalist, a skilled broadcaster, and a respected diplomat who made significant contributions to our nation throughout his career.

Mr. Bethel’s contribution to journalism in The Bahamas cannot be overstated. He began his career at The Tribune under the tutelage of Sir Etienne Dupuch and Sir Arthur Foulkes, and went on to cover many of the major events in The Bahamas.

His work as coordinator of ZNS coverage of the 1973 Bahamas Independence, along with Charles Carter and Carl Bethel, was a historic moment for our nation.

As a remarkable diplomat, the face of The Bahamas on the international stage, his service as Consul General to New York and Bahamas High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ambassador to the European Union serve as testaments to his commitment to public service and his unwavering dedication to our country.

Specifically, Mr. Bethel’s service as Consul General to New York was marked by his dedication to the well-being of Bahamians living in the United States, while his service as Bahamas High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ambassador to the European Union was marked by his commitment to advancing the interests of our nation in Europe.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Bethel was a devoted family man and a community pillar. He will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service.

Mr. Bethel’s passing is a great loss to our nation. He will be missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and all who know him. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of many whose lives he touched and the contributions he made to nation-building.

On behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas, I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Bethel’s family, his loved ones and extended families in the Fourth Estate and Diplomat Corps.

We share in their grief; our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.