Former House Speaker Vernon Symonette passed away in New Providence this morning at 84…

Vernon Symonette, 84

BP Breaking | Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of fomer Speaker of the House and Member of Parliament for MICAL Mr. VERNON SYMONETTE. He passed away in Nassau this morning shortly after 9am.

He became the first Speaker of the Ingraham’s Sunshine Government and served in office between 1992 to 1997.

He was loved by his wife Mrs Phyllis Hanna-Symonette and former constituents.

May his soul rest in peace.

Meanwhile BP is learning former Cabinet Ministers Dionisio D’Agualiar and Vincent Peet are both in hospital. Pray fa dem!