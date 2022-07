Left to right: Shadonica Forde, Minister Ginger Moxey, Baronette Thomas, Prime Minister Philip Davis and Indra Forde.

NASSAU| PM Davis and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey with Dorian survivors who lost family in the storm, outside of the house of Assembly following the successful amendment to the Evidence Act to provide for the presumption of death where a person disappeared in circumstances of peril.

Both sides supported the bill which now will afford closure to scores of families and allow the settlement of any business with their deceased loved ones.