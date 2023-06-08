Former leader of the DNA Chris Mortimer dies suddenly in a freak accident at 53…

Chris Mortimer

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting this evening the sudden passing of former leader of the Democratic National Alliance Chris Mortimer. He was 53 years old.

According to sources Mortimer died suddenly following a freak accident, which is presently being investigated by police. It is still unclear what that accident was at the time of his death.

As the news broke this evening social media lit right up in shock and bewilderment of the news. BP phones started ringing off the hook asking; “WHAT HAPPENED TO THE FORMER DNA LEADER?” For right now we only know that his death is under active police investigation and that is all we know at this time.

Mortimer was the former owner of the now-closed Galleria Cinemas in the Mall at Marathon. He was also the owner of the now-failed and closed Outback Restaurant at the Mall at Marathon which ceased operations in 2012. These operations had entered a series of Supreme Court filings in 2013 and 2014.

As a DNA Candidate in the 2012 General Election Mortimer became the standard bearer for the Seabreeze Constituency. He was unsuccessful.

We know he was a major investor in the new Arawak X operation, which is a crowdfunding business that has active matters before the courts. We are not going to say more about that!

At the time of his death, Mortimer was the CEO of Pinnacle Franchise Brands, which holds the Caribbean development rights for Red Lobster International.

Mortimer was an organist at the Holy Family Catholic Church on Robinson Road and was a graduate of St. Augustine’s College. He was a graduate of the University of Miami with a Master’s in Music Media and Industry.

Mortimer burst on the scene back in 2011 when the DNA launched on 12 May with then leader Branville McCartney who was the FNM MP for Bamboo Town but resigned. Mortimer became his deputy leader. When McCartney left the DNA Mortimer became interim leader between 2017 -2019 when former Killarney candidate Arinthia Komolafe became leader of the Party. She has also now left the DNA to support Michael Pintard to help get rid of Hubert Minnis the sitting MP for Killarney. But we digress!

Condolences go to his wife and family who is not in the jurisdiction.

May his soul rest in peace.