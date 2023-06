PM Davis welcomes US Vice President Kamala Harris.

PM Davis: It was a pleasure to welcome the @VP of the United States, Kamala Harris, to The Bahamas, and host the highest-level official US visit since our nation’s independence. During our bilateral meeting, we discussed collaboration and progress on climate change, regional security, and economic development. The friendship between our nations endures and is strengthened by our work together.

