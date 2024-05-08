FORMER PM MINNIS BODYGUARD ASP MACKEY AND INSPECTOR BAIN SET TO BE CHARGED TODAY…

ASP Dwayne Mackey

Nassau| External Influences have called on the authorities to clean up the bad actors in the Royal Bahamas Police FORCE and, from what we know, two more officers caught in a serious crime are set to be charged today.

BP can report a former bodyguard of Hubert Minnis, ASP Dwayne Mackey, and another officer, Inspector Bain, will face the music on charges before the Magistrate courts today.

Mackey was heading up an inner-city Urban Renewal Centre and, as a career officer, will now lose his job following a routine patrol stop of a local businessman back in March.

It is alleged that the officer was caught taking some $90,000 from the businessman and then passed the funds over to a lower ranking officer who later returned the funds to headquarters. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!

We report yinner decide!