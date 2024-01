Elaine Cash-Ferguson, 60

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning of the passing this morning of former ZNS News Director Mrs Elaine Cash-Ferguson. She was 60-years-old.

The former broadcaster was the wife of former Commissioner of Police Mr Anthony Ferguson, and was the publicist for Governor-General Cynthia Mother Pratt.

She was a believer of Jesus Christ and was the mother of two children Antoine and Andira.

May her soul rest in peace.