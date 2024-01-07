Male found submerged in waters near Potter’s Cay…

Young teen girl shot dead as gunmen fired inside a Nassau Village Home Saturday night…

Scenes of homicide #8 at Samson Street in Nassau Village.

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed this afternoon the discovery of the body of a male submerged in waters near Potter’s Cay Dock.

Police offered no further details involving this incident.

Last evening a 16-year-old female was charging her phone at a home on Samson Street, Nassau Village when gunmen shot into the front of the home and killed the young teen. Why was the home targeted and what kind of senselessness is this?

We report yinner decide!