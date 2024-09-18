From Independence to Global Leadership: The Bahamas Marks 51 Years at the UN with Security Council Bid

NASSAU, The Bahamas – 18TH September 2024 – Just two months after raising its flag for the first time as an independent nation, The Bahamas took its rightful place among the community of nations, joining the United Nations on 18th September 1973. The Bahamas’ journey to the UN was swift and purposeful, reflecting the newly independent nation’s deep-seated belief in international cooperation and the peaceful resolution of global challenges.

Now, as The Bahamas celebrates the 51st anniversary of this momentous occasion, the country is setting its sights on a new chapter of global leadership by announcing its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2032-2033 term.

This ambition reflects the enduring vision of The Bahamas’ founding father, Sir Lynden Pindling, who declared in his inaugural UN address: “No man, no nation is an island unto itself. There is a need for perpetual interdependence of the Big and the Small.” The UN forges these interdependent partnerships, enabling countries of all sizes to harmonize their efforts toward international peace, security, equality, and justice for all people.

The Bahamas’ commitment to the UN’s core values has only deepened over the past five decades. Guided by the themes of Resilience, Relationships, and Representation, as depicted in the evocative artwork of the late Bahamian folk artist Amos Ferguson, The Bahamas seeks to bring a unique perspective to the Security Council: