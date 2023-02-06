Gang Member walking up and down breaking bail conditions for three murders returns to prison…WHAT IS THIS?!

Judge revokes killer accused bail!

Twenty-four-year-old Ahmad Clarke

NASSAU| Two more gang-related killings Sunday evening has left two men dead.

Police tell us in the first incident a male was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds around the body in the South Beach community around 9pm.

A few hours later police were called to the Gambier Community where they found a 32-year-old male shot in the head. He was on bail for a serious crime. He died on the scene.

Police are asking members of the public who have any information leading to these deaths to please contact them.

Meanwhile, Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson has revoked the bail application for a male who is on bail for three murders. Watch this now.

Twenty-four-year-old Ahmad Clarke was on bail for the 2018 murder of Christan Moore, and the attempted murder of Romeo Moss and Tarsman Clarke.

Clarke was again held for the murder of Renaldo Nixon and the attempted murder of Antonisha Adderley on November 24th, 2020 which unfolded at Hepburn Alley.

And again just last year prosecutors accused him while on bail of the shooting death of Fred Lifaite on Sixth Street, Coconut Grove. He was yet again on bail refusing to sign in, and failed to comply with his curfew conditions. And if that is not already enough Clarke also has pending illegal firearm cases. WHAT IS THIS?!

All we say is this: the parents of Clarke must have got to christen him!

We report yinner decide!