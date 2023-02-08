Garvin Hanna, 19, is the homicide victim at South Beach on Sunday…

Garvin Hanna, 19

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified the 13th homicide victim in the South Beach community near the beach on Sunday around 9 pm.

We have identified the victim as 19-year-old Garvin Hanna.

Police were notified of gunshots being discharged in the area of South Beach, Baillou Hill Road south. As they responded they discovered the body of a Hanna, clad in a white t-shirt and black pants with gunshot injuries to the body.

At present, police are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this incident; however, police are investigating and appealing to members of the public, who may have any information that can assist police with their investigations to contact police.

