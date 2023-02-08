130 CUBAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED! NOTICE LITTLE CONCERN IS WITH THE INFLUX OF CUBANS – WHY?

Cubans repatriated!

NASSAU| On Wednesday, February 8, the Immigration Department successfully carried out a repatriation exercise. At approximately 8:57 a.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight with one hundred thirty (130) Cuban nationals departed Lynden Pindling International Airport, New Providence for Havana, Cuba.

The exercise was conducted by a joint security team comprised of Immigration officers and officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The Department’s Deportation and Enforcement Units led the escort. All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remain the highest priority.