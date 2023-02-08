MV Legacy runs aground on a reef near Egg Island, Spanish Wells…

The MV Legacy

ELEUTHERA| Bahamas Press is learning that the MV Legacy has run aground on a reef just off Egg Island just across the way from Spanish Wells.

Rough shallow waters in the area did not help the situation. The vessel was carrying loads of cargo onboard. What happens next we will see.

BP is following the situation and has notified residents in the Marsh Harbour, Guana Cay, and Green Turtle Cay key area that they should expect a delay with their cargo.

The vessel was built in 2002.

We report yinner decide!