MISSING TEEN FOUND IN HOME IN THE PALM BREEZE DRIVE AREA IN HEALTHY CONDITION!

Young gal don’t want to go home and was never being held against her will!

BAHAMAS PRESS IS reporting that the MISSING has been found after a search party canvassed the Palm Breeze Drive area last night.

A team of about 50 people, who took part in the search for 16-year-old Shiloh Saunders, organised by Storm Intercept Weather Network and the National Neighbourhood Watch Council, were successful in their search.

The team issued flyers to people and she was recognised by residents in the neighbourhood.

She was said to appear in good condition last night.

Question: who said she was missing in the first place? We heard she didn’t want to go home!

Guess that ends that eh? She 16…wait for part two!

