GB’s Assistant Commissioner of Police gets positive feedback on Eight Mile Rock walkabout

WELCOME TO SEAGRAPE – A cross section of police officers, Immigration, Social Services and Urban Renewal posed for a group photo before entering the Seagrape community where they conducted a walkabout on Friday, April 12, 2024.

EIGHT MILE ROCK, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Officer in Charge of Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas District, Ms. Shanta Knowles led a team of police officers and representatives from various government agencies on a community walkabout in Eight Mile Rock on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Continuing to carry out her goal to walk through every community in Grand Bahama, ACP Knowles said the reason for the initiative is to meet the people in the various communities in Grand Bahama and to talk with those residents to hear their concerns, with a view of “going back to their offices” to find the best way to address those issues. “This is an initiative by the Commissioner of Police, who has mandated that we go into the various communities to meet residents and to hear their concerns,” ASP Knowles told the media before the start of the walkabout in Eight Mile Rock.

Thus far, ASP Knowles has conducted community walkabouts in Pinder’s Point and communities in East Grand Bahama. Accompanying ACP Knowles on Friday’s community walkabout were representatives of Immigration, the Department of Social Services, and Urban Renewal. Leading the Assistant Superintendent through the communities of Eight Mile Rock, namely Seagrape, Pinedale, Martin Town, Russell Town and Jones Town, was Assistant Superintendent of Police, Caudel Capron, officer in charge of the Eight Mile Rock Police Station. “From what I’ve heard thus far, there have been positive reviews of the work that officers are doing here in the Eight Mile Rock community,” said ASP Knowles.

LISTENING TO THE PEOPLE – Tanya Munroe, a representative from Urban Renewal talks with some of the residents in Seagrape, during a tour of the community by ACP Shanta Knowles, other high ranking police officers and representatives from Immigration, Urban Renewal and Social Services.

PRAYER BEFORE LEAVING – A church pastor was asked to offer a prayer before the start of the community walkabout in some of the communities in Eight Mile Rock on Friday, April 12, 2024. The initiative was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police and Officer in Charge of Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas District, Ms. Shanta Knowles; Assistant Superintendent of Police and officer in charge of the Eight Mile Rock police station, Caudel Capron; representatives from the Department of Social Services, Immigration and Urban Renewal.

EMR REPRESENTATIVE – Chief Administrator for Eight Mile Rock, Jimmy Smith, greets Assistant Superintendent of Police and officer-in charge of the Eight Mile Rock police station, Caudel Capron and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ms. Shanta Knowles, during their visit to communities in Eight Mile Rock on Friday, April 12, 2024.

LISTENING – ASP Shanta Knowles closely listens to the concern of a resident of Eight Mile Rock.