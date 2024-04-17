Housekeeping, Janitorial and Custodial Workers Receive Certificates After Completing Training Course

Vandeshia Collie was named best trainee and team player.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The National Training Agency (NTA) held the commencement of its first Housekeeping, Janitorial and Custodial course at its offices on Gladstone Road and Munnings Drive on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Executive Director at the Agency, Terry Murray said, “This course was indeed pivotal, as we saw the effects and after effects of COVID in our homes, businesses and other entities.”

He explained that this meant re-approaching the way janitorial staff maintain sanitation and cleanliness throughout businesses and organizations.

Mr. Murray said, “It became incumbent on us here at the agency to tailor a programme for this specific purpose.”

He explained that over the course of eight weeks the trainees engaged in an in-depth understanding of the cleaning process, utilizing both theory and practical skills in areas such as safe working practices, basic first aid procedures and protective clothing and use of safety equipment.

The participants receiving certificates were from government agencies including the Office of the Governor-General, the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Energy and Transport. Renrico Rolle was the only male participant and Vandeshia Collie was named best trainee and team player. (BIS Photos/Patrice Rose)