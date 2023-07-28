Mr George Saunders passes in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Georgia| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Mr George Saunders.

Mr. Saunders died on Wednesday morning in his home community of Atlanta, Georgia.

He passed away just one year following the death of his beloved wife of 59 and a half years Mrs Hillary Valencia Gomez-Saunders. The couple nurtured five children. Hillary died following injuries in a traffic accident in the US. She was the former principal of St. John’s College and served as Director of

Education for Anglican Central Education Authority.

Bahamas Press offers our deep condolences to the Saunders family his children daughters Michelle Saunders and Deidre Parker; sons Wescott (Tamika) and Jevon

(Randi) 14 grandchildren and three great grand children. George’s siblings Walt Saunders, Venis Bonimy.

May his soul rest in peace.