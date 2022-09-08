Golden Jubilee of Anglican Diocese Youth Department celebrated with a courtesy call on the Governor General￼

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith received the Anglican Youth Officers of the Youth Department of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, along with the Diocesan Bishop, on the occasion of their Golden Jubilee — 50 years of Ministry.

Pictured from left: Rev. I. Ranfurly Brown; the Venerable James Palacious; Rev. Canon Harry Ward; Diocesan Bishop Laish Boyd; Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith; Youth Director Tiffany Hall-Sweeting; Rev. Enrique McCartney; and Rev. Canon Sebastian Campbell. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)