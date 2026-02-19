Government Releases 3,260 Pages of Commercial Agreements Underpinning The Bahamas Energy Reform

The Government of The Bahamas today released the full suite of commercial agreements supporting its national energy reform initiative, including the agreements establishing and governing the Bahamas Grid Company.

In keeping with its commitment to transparency and accountability, the Government has made public 3,260 pages of agreements that set out the legal, financial, operational and regulatory framework for the modernization of the country’s electricity transmission system and broader reform of the sector.

Several of these agreements were already tabled in Parliament as part of the Government’s legislative and oversight process. Today’s publication consolidates those documents and makes the complete commercial package accessible to the Bahamian people.

The Bahamas Grid Company forms a central component of this reform effort. The agreements outline governance arrangements, performance standards, investment obligations, regulatory supervision, and long-term infrastructure planning to strengthen the national transmission grid, reduce system losses, improve reliability, and support increased renewable energy integration.

Energy reform remains a central national priority. For years, Bahamians have faced high electricity costs, inconsistent service, and aging infrastructure. These agreements represent a structured and legally grounded approach to addressing those challenges and building a more modern and resilient electricity system.

By releasing the full 3,260 pages of agreements, the Government affirms that major national undertakings must be subject to public scrutiny. Transparency strengthens confidence, and confidence strengthens reform.

The Government will continue to provide updates as implementation advances and will remain engaged with Parliament, regulators, stakeholders, and the public to ensure that energy reform delivers tangible improvements in reliability, affordability, and long-term sustainability for all Bahamians.