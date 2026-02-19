Outstanding Students Honoured at National Examinations Awards Ceremony

Zante Ferguson of Queen’s College receives her award from Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin.

On Monday, February 16, 2026, Education Minister the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin and various ministry officials, including Permanent Secretary Lorraine Armbrister and Director of Education Dominique McCartney Russell, attended the Annual National Examinations Awards Ceremony under the theme “Rewarding Excellence in National Examinations” held at Greater Bethel Cathedral.

Students from across The Bahamas were celebrated for their academic success in the BJC and BGCSE examinations, with the requirement of earning 5 or more A’s.

Minister Hanna Martin brought remarks, noting that these achievements demonstrate broad-based attainment across the nation. She encouraged all young people to believe that with God all things are possible, to stay grounded and well-rounded, and reminded them that we are proud of every single student in attendance.

Zante Ferguson of Queen’s College, who earned 12 A’s and 1 B received the Paul L. Adderley Award for best BGCSE overall performance in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, as well as the Carol Hanna Award for best overall performance in the 2025 BGCSE examinations for independent schools.

Amaya Boodoo of N.G.M. Major High School, who earned 6 A’s and 1 B received the Marjorie Davis Award for best overall performance in the 2025 BGCSE examinations for government schools.