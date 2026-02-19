Boat Ferry Captain gunned down at Shirley Street Plaza this morning…

Shirley Street Plaza

NASSAU| A Captain who ferry passengers to the popular Sand Dollar Beach Resort on Rose Island has passed away suddenly.

BP is learning Captain Johnathan Gooding is that homicide victim who was fatally shot near a gym which he frequented early this morning.

The 30-something-year-old had just finished his regular gym routine this morning when gunmen pulled up on him killing him dead in the Shirley Street Plaza.

Sand Dollar Resort wrote: “It is with deep sadness we regret to inform you of the passing of Captain Johnathan Gooding . He was an exceptional employee and member of our team. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and anyone he may have touched during his time here with us.”

May his soul rest in peace.