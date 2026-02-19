Prince Andrew panic following arrest! Escape rumors, Fergie missing and royal family in crisis

(NewsNation) — Is ex-Prince Andrew preparing a dramatic exit from the United Kingdom — and where in the world is Sarah Ferguson?

Royal watchers and insiders are now openly asking the question that was once unthinkable: Could Britain’s most scandal-plagued prince actually flee the country to avoid legal consequences? And as pressure mounts, the whereabouts of his ex-wife, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, have become a mystery of their own.

Royal family caught between rock and hard place

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, the situation is evolving rapidly — and the royal family is caught in an impossible bind.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” Lownie told me. “We need to take this literally day by day.”

The concern, Lownie explains, is that if Andrew were treated like any other person under these circumstances, charges would be laid out, a lawyer assigned and a trial date set. And that is precisely what the palace fears most.Former Prince Andrew first British royal arrest in modern history

“The last thing the royal family want is a trial,” Lownie said, pointing to the abrupt shutdown of the Paul Burrell trial years ago as evidence of just how far the institution will go to avoid public courtroom drama. “But if they were seen to have abetted an escape, they would be in even more trouble. So, they’re between a rock and a hard place.”

Could Prince Andrew actually run?

The speculation isn’t idle gossip. Insiders have long floated the possibility that Andrew could follow the playbook of King Juan Carlos of Spain — who quietly absconded to Abu Dhabi to avoid legal scrutiny back home — and relocate to a country without an extradition treaty with the U.K.

The UAE has been floated as a possibility, particularly given that Fergie was recently spotted in Doha. But Lownie thinks Andrew’s options may be more constrained than the rumors suggest.