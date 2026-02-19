Statement from Prime Minister Philip Davis on the Passing of Mr. Arthur Peet

Mr. Arthur Peet

STATEMENT: Ann and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Arthur Peet, a man whose life was defined by service, faith, and quiet strength.

For decades, Mr. Peet stood with The Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel as a steady presence and trusted guide. Many of our most vulnerable children found safety and care within those walls, and Mr. Peet helped to make that possible through his time, his counsel, and his compassion. He gave dignity to children who needed it most and did so without seeking recognition.

Beyond the Hostel, Mr. Peet contributed to national life through service on statutory boards and through a long professional career in the trust business, including with Thorand (Bahamas) Ltd. Those who worked with him speak of his integrity, sound judgment, and the respect he earned across the community. He was also a devoted member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and gave leadership through civic service, including as President of the Kiwanis Club during the 1979 to 1980 year, where he was later recognized as a Diamond President.

In every sphere of his life, Mr. Peet carried himself with humility and grace. He understood that service is measured in the lives you steady and the futures you help secure. The children who passed through the Hostel’s doors may not all remember every conversation, but they felt the care, the discipline, and the steady encouragement that he offered. That is a legacy that endures.

On behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas, Ann and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Peet’s family, to the Board and staff of The Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel, to his church family, and to all who mourn his passing. We give thanks for a life that strengthened our country and lifted others.

May his soul rest in peace.