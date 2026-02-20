RBDF and RBPF in training combating transnational organized crime, human trafficking, and document fraud

Last week U.S. Embassy Nassau, in partnership with Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and Bahamas Department of Immigration, successfully concluded a week-long joint training program focused on combating transnational organized crime, human trafficking, and document fraud.

The Intermediate Fraud Detection Workshop brought together law enforcement professionals from both nations for intensive classroom instruction and hands-on practical exercises. The training included practical components such as vessel boarding procedures, serving search warrants, and mock court sessions to enhance real-world investigative capabilities.

The program was funded by the Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs section and coordinated by the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Overseas Criminal Investigations Unit at the Embassy and the newly established Human Exploitation and Trafficking Working Group. Instruction was provided by experts from @StateDeptDSS, U.S. Secret Service, Drug Enforcement Administration – @DEAHQ, Department of Homeland Security- @DHSgov, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection – @CBP

At the closing ceremony, U.S. Ambassador Herschel J. Walker emphasized the importance of the bilateral partnership, stating: “The threats we face—human trafficking, drug smuggling, document fraud, transnational crime—these challenges are too big for any one agency or any one nation to tackle alone. But when we combine our resources, share our expertise, and coordinate our efforts, we become much more effective.”

