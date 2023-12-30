Grand Bahama medical professionals sadden by the passing of Dr. SAUL…

Dr Saul

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of a well respected Dr Saul who was a faithful and dedicated Christian soul.

Dr Saul’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Dr Saul gained popularity and admiration for his awesome bed side manners;

Praying for and with his patients while playing gospel music in the operating theater to help calm their spirits and fears.

Staff at the Rand are said to be devastated by his passing as another son of The Kingdom has left the dark earth.

May his soul rest in peace.