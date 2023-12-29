Two Bahamian Police Officers Awarded The King’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service…

ACP Theophilus Andrew CUNNINGHAM, King Charles III and ACP Bernard Kenneth BONAMY Jr.

LONDON| Bahamas Press now has the official King’s 2024 New Year’s Honours for in the 50th Year of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

With hundreds already receiving medals from the Bahamian government this year, only two persons were named in the King’s New Year honours.

The Communications reads: THE KING has been graciously pleased, on the advice of His Majesty’s Bahamas Ministers, to approve the award of The King’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to the undermentioned:

– Bernard Kenneth BONAMY Jr., Assistant Commissioner of Police, Royal Bahamas Police Force

– Theophilus Andrew CUNNINGHAM. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Royal Bahamas Police Force.

No other distinguished Bahamian was honoured by King Charles III, who we also understand will be making his way to the Bahamas in our 50th Anniversary Year. We still do not have a date for the King’s Visit.

