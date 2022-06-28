Grand Bahama youth encouraged to take advantage of summer job programme

A FULL HOUSE – Hundreds of students were at the Grand Lucayan Resort on Monday, June 27, for the Grand Bahama Summer Youth Employment Programme 2022 Orientation. Following the ceremony, the students for the July and August sessions were given their letters of employment. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey encouraged young people enrolled in the Grand Bahama Summer Youth Employment Programme 2022 to take advantage of every opportunity presented, during their period of employment.

The Minister gave this charge during orientation for both summer sessions at a ceremony at the Grand Lucayan Convention Center, June 27.

She said, “I hope that your participation in this programme will open doors to your future career path, give you access to employment opportunities, stir up your creativity and get you excited about the future.”

Telling the young people that as the country’s future leaders the government believes in them, the Minister added, “We are also pleased to continue to highlight the prestigious INNOVATION AWARD (an annual competition launching this Summer) where a $50,000 cash prize will be given to the best app developed by a Bahamian under 25. I know we have some gifted tech leaders here today. I encourage you to participate.

“As the young leaders of today and tomorrow, you have the passion and energy and commitment to make a difference. We are counting on you.”

Reiterating that there is a bright future ahead for the island, the Minister added that the government is working tirelessly to “bring the Grand” back into Grand Bahama.

“The government is committed to creating initiatives that partner with young Bahamians with bright minds like you to ensure that you have a seat at the table and are involved in the economic development of our nation.

“In ‘Our Blueprint for Change’, we have outlined our detailed plan for ensuring that upcoming generations have a promising and sustainable future.”

Mentioning the ‘Empower Grand Bahama’ programme, Minister Moxey explained that it is designed to empower entrepreneurs through training, mentorship and funding the creative industry, also known as the Orange Economy.

“Through our new ‘Collab: Partnerships for Development’ Unit, future plans to launch more initiatives are in the works with corporate stakeholders who understand the importance of social responsibility and investing in the people of Grand Bahama.

“With Grand Bahama positioned as the “Home of Entertainment”, “Home of Maritime and Logistics” and “Innovation City”, blossoming Orange, Blue and Green Economies will be instrumental in diversifying our economic model which will subsequently stimulate new opportunities for young Bahamians.”

The participants also received guidance on how to present themselves, conduct themselves and how to get sorted out for payment. To facilitate them, presentations were given by Mrs. Tertanya Miller, Senior Executive Officer at the Department of Public Service; Mrs. Melony Acuna-Sanchez, Ministry for Grand Bahama; and Ms. Shakeva Davis, from the Treasury Department.

A representative from the Bank of The Bahamas was present to explain what they would need to open an account there; the summer participants were also informed that Commonwealth Bank will have a special day to accommodate opening accounts for them, if necessary.

Both July and August sessions were present for orientation.

“In closing, I charge you all to work hard on your summer jobs in the weeks ahead; take advantage of every opportunity, make yourselves indispensable, become a contributing member of the team and learn all you can from your employers,” Minister Moxey said.

