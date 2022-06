Chavez Jones aka REZZY

NASSAU| A third man has been shot dead in a bloody night in Bains Town.

We are learning four men were shotup on Dean Street just of Nassau Street last evening.

One of the victims BP has now identified as Chavez Jones aka REZZY. He didnt make it.

BP has warned all criminals involved in violence and criminal activity to leave the country months ago! Who listens?

We report yinner decide!