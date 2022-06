Nassau| Police are this morning wrapping up the 68th homicide incident this time at Beatrice Avenue and Charles W. SAUNDERS Highway. At that scene a male was left dead.

This ia the second homicide in less than 12 hours where at 2pm near the Southwest Plaza on Carmichael Road a male was atabbed to death multiple times. That victim died en route to hospital he became the 67th homicide victim.

We reporting yinner deciding!