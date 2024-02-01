Grandmother and girlfriend of killer on bail to pay $30,000 if they fail to find Rashad Paul by next week…

NASSAU| A judge has warned the relative and girlfriend of a murder accused who they signed bail for to have the bail applicant appear before her by February 7th of face the court demand to pay $30,000.

Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson told the women they will loose plenty if they cannot find murder accused Rashad Paul who failed to show up for his trial.

The women told the Judge the last time they saw the known killer was January3rd, 2024; some three days before police say he cut off his ankle bracelet and killed a man on East Street.

Since then, his $30,000 bail for the 2019 murder of Kirby Jean has been revoked and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Grant-Thompson said that if Paul isn’t in custody by next week, they would have to pay the bail bond.

