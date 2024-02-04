POLICE INVESTIGATE ALLEGED SUICIDE

NASSAU| Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of an adult female believed to be in her thirties (30).

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday 04th February, 2024 police were alerted to reports that a distressed female allegedly jumped from the eastern bridge into waters, located off East Bay Street.

The victim was reportedly retrieved from the water by persons onboard a passing vessel who administered CPR until the arrival of EMS personnel, who attempted resuscitation but was unsuccessful.

The female is described as having a large build, a dark complexion, and wearing a black sweater top and white short pants. Police are actively investigating and urge members of the public who may not have seen a loved one recently, to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or 502-9975/6.

