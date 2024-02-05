Ministry of Public Works & Family Island Affairs Bahamix – PAVING AT Carmichael Road, Between RAMSEY AND BACARDI ROADS

PUBLIC NOTICE – Road Works

Date: January 26, 2024

Please be advised that Bahmix has scheduled paving works for a section of CARMICHAEL ROAD, BETWEEN RAMSEY AND BARCARDI ROADS. The works will commence, Monday February 12th through 14th, 2024. Bahamix will continue road works February 15 th and 16 th 2024 on COWPEN ROAD WEST OF FAITH AVE, JUNCTION.

The road works will begin at 7:30am to 2:30pm daily. The Ministry is asking that all vehicles (derelict or otherwise) be removed from the roadside with immediate effect.

The motoring public is advised to avoid this area if possible, and to acknowledge, and comply with all posted traffic signage. Please note that only Business Owners & Residents will be allowed access through the road site.

Concerns may be addressed by contacting Bahamix at (242) 829-5996 or (242) 361-3882.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience caused.